Panther Securities PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:PNS)

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:PNS opened at GBX 295 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Panther Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company has a market capitalization of £51.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.86.
