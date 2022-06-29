Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys New Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,000. Lithium Americas accounts for about 15.1% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,503,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

LAC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 87,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

