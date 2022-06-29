Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Paramount Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.55.

TSE POU opened at C$32.84 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.37.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$490,918.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at C$1,102,111.12. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.18, for a total transaction of C$341,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,246.06. Insiders have sold 45,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,355 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

