Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.0% annually over the last three years.

PKE opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace (Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

