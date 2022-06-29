ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Hits $766,370.04

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 25% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $766,370.04 and $15.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.76 or 0.99624642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00036560 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023647 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

