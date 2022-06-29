Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

