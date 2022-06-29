Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $266,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

