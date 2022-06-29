Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.