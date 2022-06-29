Paul James Buys 6,338 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Paul James acquired 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($30,325.36).

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 403.50 ($4.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 501.32. Genuit Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 377.50 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($9.89).

GEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 713 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 640 ($7.85) to GBX 580 ($7.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

