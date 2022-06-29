Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Paya comprises approximately 1.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Paya worth $26,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

PAYA stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

