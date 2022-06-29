Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,603. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

