Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

PAYX stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,603. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.