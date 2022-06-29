PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

