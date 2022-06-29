Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 94,385 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

