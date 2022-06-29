Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 79,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

