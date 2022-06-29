Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 14,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

