Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after purchasing an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.52. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,411. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78.

