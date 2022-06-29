Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.