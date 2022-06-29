Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,490 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $244.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

