Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PKPH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
