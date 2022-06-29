Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.14. Pearson shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 4,695 shares traded.

PSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $728.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 795.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

