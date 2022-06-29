Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 45,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $12,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

