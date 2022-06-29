Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Lessened by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 45,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,322. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

