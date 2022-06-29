Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.53.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$46.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.15. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0266504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 230 shares of company stock valued at $10,434 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

