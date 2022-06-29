Petix & Botte Co Buys 2,471 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

MCD traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $246.24. The company had a trading volume of 75,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.