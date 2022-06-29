Petrofac (LON:PFC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on the stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.21. The company has a market capitalization of £623.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28.

In other news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,019 ($6,157.53).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

