Philip Crutchfield Acquires 300,000 Shares of Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) Stock

Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR – Get Rating) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,083.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.82.
Encounter Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
