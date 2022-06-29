Philip Crutchfield Acquires 300,000 Shares of Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) Stock

Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR – Get Rating) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,083.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Encounter Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encounter Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Lamil and Yeneena projects located in the Paterson Province, Western Australia. It also holds interests in the Aileron project situated in the West Arunta, Western Australia; and the Elliott copper project located in the Northern Territory.

