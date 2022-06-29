Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

