Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,391 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.06. 26,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,090. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

In related news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $2,694,467 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

