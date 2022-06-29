Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $85.88 million and approximately $138,434.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00302583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00079977 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00068727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,045,880 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

