PirateCash Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $130,069.96 and $2.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

