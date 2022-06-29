PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0124

PlatON (LAT) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $34.72 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,573,512 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

