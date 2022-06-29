Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 78 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $696.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

