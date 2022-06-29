PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.