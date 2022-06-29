POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.73. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 870 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

