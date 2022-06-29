Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches Market Cap of $48.39 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

