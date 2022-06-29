Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Price Down 10%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

About Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.