Preformed Line Products Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

PLPC opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $303.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.