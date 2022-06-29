Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.36

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 22067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

