Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.23. 29,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

