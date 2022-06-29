Profit Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.00. 2,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.16.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.