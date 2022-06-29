Profit Investment Management LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. 13,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,677. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

