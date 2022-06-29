Profit Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group accounts for about 4.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of G-III Apparel Group worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105,554 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 42,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. 1,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

