Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,942 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for about 2.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCO traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 25,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

