Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,627 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. MasTec comprises about 2.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

