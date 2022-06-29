Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 485.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $315.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,274. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.34 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

