Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.92 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 12,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

