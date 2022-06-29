Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Project TXA has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $356,997.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,662.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.98 or 0.21073681 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015367 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

