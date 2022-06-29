PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.65. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 279 shares traded.
PGRU has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
PropertyGuru Company Profile (NYSE:PGRU)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
