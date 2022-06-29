Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

